‘American Horror Stories’ Releases First Official Trailer

The American Horror Story spinoff has released its first official full-length trailer.

Below is a look at American Horror Stories, the anthology series coming to FX on Hulu.

Among the many moments in the trailer teasing all sorts of gothic mayhem includes Amy Grabow playing what appears to be Tipper Gore during the infamous Parents Music Resource Center hearing in 1984, which sought to put warning labels on explicit music.

The project also released a poster teasing the return of Rubber Man:

American Horror Stories is a weekly show that will feature a different horror story each episode. Installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse. It’s executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. The series premieres July 15.