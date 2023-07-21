‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 Teaser Gives First Look at Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is ready to get her freak on in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

FX and Hulu dropped the first teaser video on Friday for what is officially titled American Horror Story: Delicate.

In the spooky footage, Kardashian can be seen wearing a long blonde wig and black dress, while cradling what is presumed to be a baby. A twisted remix of “Rock-a-bye Baby” also plays in the background, while identical figures dance in an ominous manner.

Viewers also get a look at Cara Delevingne as well as AHS alum Emma Roberts, who is returning to the franchise after a four-year hiatus. She has previously appeared in Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984.

Season 12 is unlike previous iterations of the anthology series as it’s the first season to be based, at least in part, on a book. Specifically, Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition, which comes out in August. The novel is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who is desperate to have a family, but she starts to suspect that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure she doesn’t get pregnant.

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that the reality star, entrepreneur and pop culture icon would be making her scripted TV debut in the show’s 12th season for a role specifically written with her in mind.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement to THR at the time. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”