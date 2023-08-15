‘American Horror Story’ Splits Season 12 Amid Strikes, Sets Part One Premiere

Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne are ready for their American Horror Story close-ups.

The two stars join franchise alum Emma Roberts in the star-studded cast for AHS: Delicate, season 12 of FX’s hit horror anthology from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. With productions shut down amid the work stoppage from the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, FX has announced that AHS: Delicate, which had already been in production, will release in two parts.

Along with the announcement that Part One will premiere Sept. 20, FX released a first look at the headlining trio in the psychological horror story which, for the first time, is based on a novel: Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition. The novel, which released this month, is described as a gripping thriller about an actress (Roberts) who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. A cover blurb from author Andrea Bartz described the story as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed.”

Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the season’s sole writer and showrunner Halley Feiffer “has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

As for the story on which the season is based, Valentine previously told EW: “It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy. It’s a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they’re going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don’t talk about for strange reasons.”

Karadshian and Delevigne are both newcomers to AHS, while Roberts (who has starred on previous cycles Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984) makes her return after a four-year hiatus. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) and franchise alum Zachary Quinto are also among the Delicate cast.

Murphy, Falchuk, Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson and John J. Gray are executive producers on AHS: Delicate, which is produced by 20th Television.

AHS: Delicate is the latest series to adapt amid the ongoing writer and actor strikes. With an end to the work stoppage not yet in sight, THR reported how streamers have been debating whether or not to hold onto completed series until after the labor strife is resolved and talent could promote the project. Amazon recently announced that Robert Kirkman’s animated series Invincible would be split into two parts.

Part One of AHS: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on FX and streams the next day on Hulu. The network has yet to confirm the episode count or when Part Two will release. See the first look photos, below.

Courtesy of FX

Courtesy of FX