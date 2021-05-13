‘American Idol,’ ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Among ABC Unscripted Renewals

American Idol will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022 — and also air its 20th season then.

ABC has renewed Idol for the 2021-22 season, along with long-running unscripted series America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 32) and Shark Tank (season 13) 2020-21 newcomers Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket Sweep, both of which are getting second seasons. American Idol will air its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall (the first 15 ran on Fox).

The five shows join the previously renewed Dancing With the Stars, The Bachelorette and Holey Moley as part of ABC’s 2021-22 unscripted slate.

As has been the case several times during Idol‘s tenure on ABC, host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie aren’t yet signed for next season. In the past two years new deals have closed shortly before taping on the following season begins. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter all four are expected to return.

Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment produce American Idol. Trish Kinane, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman executive produce.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was among ABC’s more successful first-year shows this season, averaging better than 7 million viewers per episode (including a week of delayed viewing). The version of the long-running syndicated game show is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Mike Richards executive produces the Sony Pictures TV series.

Hosted by Leslie Jones, Supermarket Sweep is based on a game show that first aired on ABC in the 1960s and had revivals in the 1990s and early 2000s. Fremantle produces the show, with Jones and Jennifer Mullin exec producing.

Shark Tank, a stalwart of ABC’s Friday lineup, comes from MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures TV. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow, Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace and “sharks” Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary executive produce.

America’s Funniest Home Videos is ABC’s longest-running primetime entertainment series, having debuted in 1989, and continues to put up solid ratings in its 7 p.m. Sunday timeslot. It’s averaging about 5.4 million viewers this season. Alfonso Ribeiro hosts, and Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway executive produce.