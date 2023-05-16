‘The Conners,’ ‘American Idol’ Among Nine ABC Renewals

A pair of comedies and a passel of unscripted series have secured places on ABC for the 2023-24 TV season.

The Disney-owned broadcaster has renewed The Conners for a sixth season and Not Dead Yet for a second; the two comedies join Abbott Elementary on the schedule. The bulk of ABC’s in-season unscripted lineup — America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank — is also set to return.

How those nine shows fit into ABC’s plans for the coming season is still to be seen; the network will release a schedule for the fall later in the day that’s expected to lean heavily on unscripted programming as the Writers Guild of America strike continues and could delay the start of production on scripted shows for the fall.

With the renewals of The Conners and Not Dead Yet, just two of ABC’s scripted series from this season are still awaiting word on their futures. The network will make calls on comedy Home Economics and drama The Rookie: Feds sometime after the upfronts, along with decisions on five pilots (three dramas and two comedies). The network has picked up one pilot to series, a crime drama titled High Potential that stars Kaitlin Olson.

ABC is also adding 911 to its lineup after Fox dropped the show (which is produced by ABC’s Disney sibling, 20th Television) and gave early renewals to Abbott Elementary and dramas The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Station 19 and Will Trent.

America’s Funniest Home Videos, the longest running primetime entertainment series in ABC’s history, will air its 34th season in 2023-24. The other unscripted renewals are, in descending order of their time on ABC, The Bachelor (season 28), Shark Tank (season 15), Bachelor in Paradise (season nine), American Idol (season seven on ABC and 22 overall, with the first 15 on Fox), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season four) and Celebrity Jeopardy! (season two).