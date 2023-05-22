‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 21 Winner

American Idol has crowned a new winner.

Sunday’s season 21 finale saw Iam Tongi named the winner of the ABC singing competition.

He beat out Megan Danielle and Colin Stough, who came in second and third place, respectively.

Tongi, who is 18 years old, performed his original song “I’ll Be Seeing You” on the live finale. He also performed a duet of “Monsters” with James Blunt during the show.

During the three-hour finale, Idol judge Luke Bryan also hit the stage with Stough, while other performers included Pitbull, Lil Jon, TLC and Lucy Love. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie round out the judges panel.

After host Ryan Seacrest announced Tongi as the winners, he also performed “Don’t Let Go.”

Watch Tongi’s performance with Blunt below.