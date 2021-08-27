‘American Vandal’ Creators Land Esports Comedy at Paramount+

The creators of American Vandal have lined up their next series.

Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault have scored a series order for Players, a comedy set in the world of esports, at ViacomCBS’ streaming platform Paramount+. Like American Vandal, the new series will be filmed in documentary style, and it will follow a fictional League of Legends team trying to win a championship.

CBS Studios and Funny or Die, which teamed on American Vandal, will produce Players as well. League of Legends maker Riot Games is also involved.

Players will focus on a LoL team that’s looking to win its first championship after years of close calls and heartaches. In order to make it to the top, they’ll need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put aside their egos and work together.

Yacenda and Perrault will executive produce the series with Joe Farrell and Mike Farah of Funny or Die, Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers.

Players joins a roster of original comedies at Paramount+ that includes the revival of Nickelodeon favorite iCarly, No Activity, For Heaven’s Sake, Why Women Kill and animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, Tooning Out the News and The Harper House.