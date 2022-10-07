NBC Orders ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Spin-Off

NBC’s has ordered a spin-off to its long-running hit competition series America’s Got Talent.

The new series – America’s Got Talent: All-Stars – will feature contestants from the past 17 seasons of AGT.

Executive producer Simon Cowell will judge along with AGT veterans Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Contestants will include “winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations” from past years.

AGT host Terry Crews will also serve as host for All-Stars. The only member of the current lineup not moving over to All-Stars is Sofia Vergara.

The series starts production this month and will premiere sometime in 2023.

AGT is a format created by Cowell that launched on NBC in 2006, where it’s been a successful summer staple. The format has 70 editions around the globe. It’s been a successful summer staple on NBC. All-Stars is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment with Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff also serving as executive producers.