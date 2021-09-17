Amy Adams Says There’s “A Lot More” Singing and Dancing in ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

Fans of Enchanted have been waiting nearly almost 14 years to find out what Princess Giselle has been up to and now the wait is almost over.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Amy Adams offered an update on the Disney+ sequel, titled Disenchanted, which was filmed this summer.

“We filmed it in Ireland,” Adams, who plays the princess from Andalasia in the film, shared with Fallon. “Everyone is back. We also have great additions to the cast. We have Maya Rudolph. She plays the ‘baddie,’ so we get to have a lot of fun together.”

She also teased what other changes fans can expect from Disenchanted: “There’s a lot more singing and a lot more dancing which was humbling. The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I’m not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same.'”

The original film centered on Adams’ Giselle, a princess from the animated kingdom of Andalasia who dreams of living happily ever after with her prince (James Marsden). However, after she gets sent to real-world New York by the evil queen (Susan Sarandon), she is forced to navigate this new world and life while also falling for a divorce attorney (Patrick Dempsey).

The sequel to Enchanted, which hit theaters in 2007, has been in development for years. Adam Shankman signed on to direct Disenchanted in 2016. Marsden, Dempsey, Sarandon and Idina Menzel will reprise their roles. Rudolph teased her role earlier this year tweeting: “What’s a good fairy tale without a great villain? I’ll see you in Andalasia my pretties.”

As The Tonight Show celebrated the return of Broadway this week, Fallon also noted that Adams is preparing to make her West End debut for the revival of the Tennessee Williams play The Glass Menagerie. “I have so much respect for the craft of stage acting and musicals and the eight shows a week. I look forward to the challenge,” Adams said about the upcoming production which will open in May 2022.

She added, “I think during this time where we didn’t have live theater, I really realized how much I missed it. Not just being an audience member but that exchange of energy that happens in theater.”

Watch the interview below.