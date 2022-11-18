Amy Adams Inks First-Look TV Deal With Fifth Season

Amy Adams is putting down roots for her Bond Group Entertainment banner.

The six-time Oscar nominee has signed a multiple-year, first-look TV deal with Fifth Season, the studio formerly known as Endeavor Content.

Under the pact, Adams, manager Stacy O’Neil and Bond Group’s vp TV development Kathleen Clifford and director of development Eddie Adams will work with Fifth Season’s TV studio team to create new projects for the studio, with a focus on best-selling books and on amplifying underrepresented voices.

“Amy’s passion as an artist and her commitment to illuminating our shared humanity through complex characters in all genres aligns perfectly with what we want to do here at Fifth Season,” said Joe Hipps, president of TV development and production at Fifth Season. “We look forward to working with Amy, Stacy and the rest of the Bond Group team.”

Bond Group is currently in development on Kings of America at Netflix as well as Willa of the Wood, Finding the Mother Tree, Nightbitch and Outlawed. The deal comes after Adams starred in and executive produced the HBO limited series Sharp Objects and produced the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, now streaming on Disney+.

“We are so looking forward to collaborating with Joe and the whole Fifth Season team. We share a collective vision for unique original content along with a joint desire to support emerging voices and bring authentic stories to life,” Adams said.

At Fifth Season, Adams and her Bond Group join Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind’s Mad Gene Media with overall deals.

Bond Group is repped by WME, Linden Entertainment and Sloane Offer.