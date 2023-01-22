Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza Reprise ‘Parks and Recreation’ Roles in ‘Weekend Update’

It was a Parks and Recreation reunion.

The Jan. 21 episode of Saturday Night Live saw Amy Poehler and host Aubrey Plaza reprise their roles as Leslie Knope and April Ludgate, respectively, during Weekend Update.

Colin Jost introduced Plaza’s April as a longtime employee of the city of Pawnee, Indiana, who was joining the show to talk about local government.

“I will when you stop yelling at me,” April tells Jost. “OK, fine. So, yeah, everybody should get involved where they live. If you’re young, you should get a job as a garbage man or something.”

When asked if there were any other jobs, she replied, shocked that he actually wanted her to list them.

“Fine. Drive a bus. You don’t have to be on time. Nobody cares,” she said. “Work for the water department. You can drain the reservoir and find all the bodies and murder clues, or just be a dog catcher, and just say you couldn’t find any. Because when you work for the local government, doing the bare minimum is doing your part.”

Jost then asked what if someone actually wants to work hard, to which she said she didn’t know and told him to ask her old boss. Cue Poehler’s Leslie, who Jost prompted with a question about what it takes to run a federal agency.

“Well, all you do is you show up every day, and you do the job,” she said. “But I want to pick your brain about this job, about this show, because I used to watch this when Seth Meyers did it by himself with no one else, and he made it look really easy.”

She goes on to avoid every single one of his questions and said she and April couldn’t stay long because they had time-entry tickets to the M&M store.