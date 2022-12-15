Amy Poehler Joins Board of Directors at National Comedy Center

Amy Poehler is lending her comedy talents to the genre’s preservation. She’s joined the National Comedy Center’s board of a directors.

Set in Jamestown, New York — the birthplace of Lucille Ball — the intuition is dedicated to stewarding comedy history through works and its own museum. Poehler joins a board that includes Tiffany Haddish, Paul Feig, Paula Poundstone, W. Kamau Bell and chair Lewis Black.

“The National Comedy Center is doing extraordinary work to preserve stand-up comedy, sketch comedy, sitcoms, cartoons and so much more,” said Poehler. “Now, more than ever, we need to celebrate this art form, which heals us, soothes us and unites us. So, it’s really a privilege for me to be a part of this organization.”

An actress, writer, producer and director, the Saturday Night Live alum is perhaps best known for her longtime role on sitcom Parks and Recreation, her co-founding of seminal comedy improv comedy troupe Upright Citizens Brigade and her work in such films as Mean Girls, Baby Mama and Sisters. She recently directed the Emmy Award-winning Amazon documentary Lucy and Desi, which held its premiere at the National Comedy Center.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Amy to the Advisory Board,” said Pete Docter, a National Comedy Center Advisory Board Member and Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer — who directed Poehler in the animation studio’s 2015 hit Inside Out. “She’s a comedic force, whether in front of the camera or behind it. We’ve both experienced the Center first-hand, and value the important work this cultural institution is doing to provide education on the art form of comedy, and to preserve its heritage.”

Poehler fills an Advisory Board seat formerly held by talent manager and producer George Shapiro, who passed away earlier in 2022 after a seven-decade career managing such comedy luminaries as including Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Kaufman and Carl Reiner.

“Amy has been as influential to comedy as the predecessors she reveres as legends,” said the center’s executive director, Journey Gunderson. “That mix of being one of the art form’s most important creators, while having a keen appreciation for the work of comedic talent from generations’ past, makes her a perfect fit for the National Comedy Center’s board and mission.

“In my time spent at the National Comedy Center, working closely with its executive director Journey Gunderson, Director of Archives Dr. Laura LaPlaca and their teams, it’s clear that this is an incredible organization and a very special place,” added Poehler. “Every visit is a mind-blowing experience for me – it’s become my favorite museum of all time.”

Poehler, who will appear in Chelsea Peretti’s First Time Female Director in 2023, can currently be seen alongside Maya Rudolph in Peacock holiday competition Baking It.