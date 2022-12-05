Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Temporarily Pulled From ‘GMA3’ as ABC Figures Out Next Steps

GMA3: What You Need to Know previews The Oscars from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, March 25, 2022

ABC News has temporarily benched GMA3 co-anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach while the network and president Kim Godwin figure out what the next steps should be in the wake of a tabloid report revealing a personal relationship between the anchors.

Godwin announced the move on ABC’s Monday morning editorial call.

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin said on the call. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is — the people here at ABC.”

Godwin added that Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will be anchoring the third hour of Good Morning America for now. She also added that she won’t address the matter on the call again until there is more to be said.

Holmes has been with ABC News since 2014, and has co-anchored GMA3 since 2020 Robach joined ABC News in 2012, and also joined GMA3 in 2020.

The co-anchors were revealed to be in a relationship by The Daily Mail earlier this month, surprising many inside ABC News. Both Holmes and Robach are married, though they have each separated from their partners.

The relationship has become the hot topic of the tabloids, from Page Six to People, with the original Daily Mail paparazzi photos making the rounds across the internet.

Holmes and Robach anchored GMA3 after the story came out (without addressing it), but Godwin’s decision suggests that ABC is thinking about a more formal course of action in response to the unexpected disclosure.