Amy Schumer, Hasan Minhaj Among Just for Laughs Award Winners

Just for Laughs has unveiled star power for its 2022 JFL Awards, with Amy Schumer set to receive the comedy person of the year trophy.

Schumer will receive the top award in Montreal as she brings her Amy Schumer: Whore Tour to Just for Laughs for a July 30 date at the Place des Arts. And Hasan Minhaj, who started his comedy career in 2014 as a Just for Laughs New Face, will return to receive the stand up comedian of the year award, while also hosting his latest arena show in Montreal.

Run by a consortium led by ICM and Howie Mandel, Just for Laughs has also named Taylor Tomlinson as its 2022 breakout comedy star of the year after she broke out as part of the festival’s New Faces talent discovery showcase in 2017.

And Jerrod Carmichael, a New Faces cohort in 2011, is to receive the comedy special of the year award for his HBO special Rothaniel. This year, Just for Laughs will also stage keynote addresses by Neal Brennan, an on-air correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and Amanda Seales, who starred in HBO’s Insecure and guest-starred on ABC’s Black-ish; Sophie Buddle will deliver the Canadian keynote address this year.

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic where JFL held fully virtual comedy events, the festival is returning to a physical event and traditional venues like Place des Arts, Gesu, L’Olympia and L’Astral. It runs July 13-31.