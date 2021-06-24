Amy Schumer Gets Another HBO Max Unscripted Series

Call it the Schumer-aissance.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer will lead her second HBO Max unscripted series, this one called Amy Learns To…, which will follow her efforts to learn a new skill, craft or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown of Martha’s Vineyard.

The eight-episode series is produced by Industrial Media’s the Intellectual Property Company and counts the company’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman and Schumer, among its exec producers.

Amy Learns To… arrives at a busy time for Schumer, who previously teamed with HBO Max for docuseries Expecting Amy and has Hulu’s scripted comedy Life & Beth due this year as part of a first-look deal with the Disney-backed streamer. She is also revisiting Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer with five new installments for ViacomCBS streamer Paramount+.

“We are thrilled to be working with Amy again! She is sure to surprise and amaze us with her willingness to push boundaries and try something new, always with a hilarious spin,” said HBO Max exec vp nonfiction Jennifer O’Connell.

Added Schumer, who will learn to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick and repair a roof in the new series: “We are pumped for this.”

Intellectual Property Corp. counts Netflix’s Night Stalker, HBO Max’s Selena + Chef and A&E’s Emmy-winning Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath among its body of work.