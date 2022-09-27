Amy Schumer Talks ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Return After Six-Year Hiatus

Amy Schumer offered the first look at what she has in store when Inside Amy Schumer returns.

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian brought along a brief clip that will be featured when her comedy sketch series returns — after six years off the air — for its fifth season on Paramount+. The parody sees Schumer, along with Amber Tamblyn, in an ad supporting Second Amendment rights (around the seven-minute mark): “No government has the right to tell me how to defend my family, that’s why as a mom, I will always be proud to drive a tank.”

Schumer recently announced the return of her Emmy- and Peabody-award winning series, which she had put on pause in 2016 after four seasons on Comedy Central. She previously told The Hollywood Reporter about the decision, “With Trump being a president, I was too depressed and just didn’t feel like I had anything helpful to say.”

Now, speaking to Kimmel, the actress and star of Hulu’s Life & Beth, who is currently on her stand-up “Whore Tour,” says she’s inspired again. The result is five episodes that will roll out weekly, with two installments in the first drop on Oct. 20.

“The last season was 2016. And that’s not a coincidence. I was incredibly depressed since then,” she echoes. “I just really didn’t feel like I had anything to say, and I was really too bummed about the election — I don’t know if you guys read about it? It was just all of it. But I felt ready to do it again, and we had the best time.”

Schumer says there was “always a standing offer” from Paramount to return to the series. And, after previously describing the new content as a mix of being pointed and timely, while also funny with a feminist bent, Schumer says the writers room is now tasked with tackling “all the ish going on, it’s unbelievable,” in the time they’ve been away.

What else to expect is perhaps summed up with the name of her tour, which Schumer came up with herself: “I was pretty fired up. And then some newspapers won’t even print it. They won’t put it up on the marquee in some towns, so it feels like you’re doing something right.”