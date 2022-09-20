Amy Schumer Vows to “Burn Any Remaining Bridges” with ‘Inside Amy Schumer’s’ Return

Amy Schumer is returning to her roots.

On Oct. 20, the touring comic will revive her beloved sketch series, Inside Amy Schumer, for a fifth season on streamer Paramount+. The long-awaited installment will consist of five episodes, with the first two available on premiere day and the remaining three rolling out weekly.

In a note posted to her social media feeds Tuesday, Schumer, who’s currently on the “Whore Tour” and prepping a second season of Life & Beth for Hulu, noted that she was bringing back the show to “burn any remaining bridges,” adding, “it’s better than ever — well, not as good as season three, but close.”

It was Schumer, creator, writer, director, producer and frequent face, who famously pulled the plug on the Emmy and Peabody-winning series, which aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2016. Though the series had been renewed for a fifth season, she revealed on Twitter in 2016 that she “was not making the show anymore.”

The latter came amid a surging controversy surrounding comments about sexual assault by then-writer Kurt Metzger, as well as Schumer’s own hot streak with her film Trainwreck, a major stand-up tour and a best-selling book; she later clarified that she was simply hitting pause on the hit show for “the foreseeable future.” Reflecting on the decision earlier this year, Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter, “With Trump being a president, I was too depressed and just didn’t feel like I had anything helpful to say.”

Then, half a decade later, executives at Paramount were launching their streaming service and reached out to the comic, hoping she’d be willing to revive the show. In Schumer’s retelling, she told them that she felt ready, and then swiftly recruited many members of the show’s original staff to join her. “Now, of course, Trump’s probably going to be back and we’re losing our rights, but I feel like I need it,” she added. “Because I have these very specific things that I want to express and also [I want to] make something funny.”

Expect the forthcoming season to maintain the show’s feminist bend, though there will be plenty of “just dumb” funny, too, with ideas about a “fart park” or “Skinnygirl coffins by Bethenny Frankel” pitched in the room. Also on offer: a chance for Schumer to point out hypocrisy — her own and others — and to comment on what she calls “the deep racism and white privilege and guilt” that exists.

“The way it’s been going in the writers room, I hope they want to do more because it feels really good,” she told THR earlier this year, adding now, as it’s about to drop: “You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me forever canceled.”