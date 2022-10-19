Amy Schumer, Julio Torres to Guest Star on PBS Kids Series ‘City Island’ From ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Co-Creator

Amy Schumer and Julio Torres are among the list of guest stars set to appear on PBS Kids’ new animated series City Island.

From Future Brain Media and creator Aaron Augenblick, founder of animation company Augenblick Studios, the first 10 digital shorts debut on Dec. 26 followed by a second set of 10 on Jan. 20, 2023. Produced with major funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and streaming free on PBS Kids, the series will explore American civics, covering topics like cooperation, conflict resolution and city planning, with the aim of helping young viewers understand how their cities and communities work.

James Adomian and Debi Mazar will join Schumer and Torres in guest appearances in the series, which is executive produced by Augenblick alongside Inside Amy Schumer co-creator Daniel Powell and Gemma Correll, who also serves as City Island‘s art director.

PBS Kids’ ‘City Island’ Courtesy of PBS Kids

Kimia Behpoornia and Kimiko Glenn both star in the series, which follows Watt — “a little lightbulb with big ideas” — as he learns from various community members about how they make their city, including its library, airport, planetarium, art museum and more, run. In this “living” community, as PBS describes it, City Island infrastructure and objects are all characters, from fire trucks and mail carriers to plants and roads. Watt will be joined in his adventures — a combination of civics and social studies curriculum — by the flying kite aptly named Windy, his neighbor and friend from Skytown.

The show is the latest addition to PBS Kids’ growing slate of short-form educational content.