Amy Schumer’s ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue Touches on Midterm Elections, Husband’s Autism Spectrum Disorder

Amy Schumer’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live touched on abortion access, the upcoming midterm elections and her husband’s autism spectrum disorder.

The Nov. 5 episode of SNL marked Schumer’s third time hosting the comedy sketch series and comes a few days before the “midterm abortions” as the host called it during her monologue, before correcting herself to say “elections.”

“Sorry, I was thinking about what’s at stake if we don’t vote,” Schumer said. “People love giving pregnant women advice, don’t they? Like the whole time I was pregnant, I had this one friend, she kept telling me ‘You gotta do prenatal yoga. It really helps with the birth.’ So, I immediately signed up… for a C-section.”

She went on to say that after someone gives birth, the doctors insist that they do not have sex for six weeks before she began talking about her and her husband’s sex life.

“We do have a good sex life. We do,” she said. “Married people, have you found this? We’ve found that the best weekday to have sex is always to… morrow. Like, we ate today. Maybe we won’t eat tomorrow. That’ll be a good day.”

She continued, explaining that her husband is the best because he always turns the lights on when they’re going to have sex, and she wants to turn them off.

“And he’s like, ‘Baby, why are you so shy? You have a beautiful body. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so cute. You think I don’t want you to see me,'” she said.

Schumer also discussed her husband, Chris Fischer’s, autism spectrum disorder, which used to be called Asperger’s until it was discovered that Dr. Hans Asperger had Nazi ties. “Kanye?” she joked, before going on to say that Fischer’s diagnosis has been really positive for their family.

“We understand so much more about his behavior,” she said. “And it’s given him so many tools like, now if somebody’s in the middle of a long, boring story, he will straight up just walk away. And when people find out that he has autism, like they don’t know much about it. They’re like, ‘Oh does he love to count? Should we drop a bunch of straws on the floor, and he can gather them and count them?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that sounds pretty fun.'”