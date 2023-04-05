MSNBC Adds Former CNN Anchor Ana Cabrera to Daytime Lineup

- Share this article on Facebook
MSNBC is adding another notable news anchor to its dayside lineup.
Ana Cabrera, who left CNN at the end of last year, will anchor MSNBC’s 10 a.m. hour in a program called Ana Cabrera Reports.
Jose Diaz-Balart most recently anchored the hour for MSNBC, but shifted to 11 a.m. as part of a larger shake-up earlier this year.
MSNBC has reworked its daytime lineup over the last few years under the “Reports” brand name, with news anchors like Diaz-Balart, Katy Tur, Chris Jansing, Andrea Mitchell and others hosting their own versions of the news-driven format. As with the other Reports shows, Cabrera’s program will include in-the-field reporting, interviews with newsmakers, and discussions around current events.
Before joining MSNBC Cabrera was an anchor and national correspondent for CNN for nearly 10 years.
