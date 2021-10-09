Ana de Armas Recalls Reaction From Acting School When She Got Her First Movie Role

Jimmy Fallon welcomed No Time To Die star Ana de Armas to The Tonight Show on Friday, where the actress shared a story of winning her first acting role in Cuba and the reaction from her acting school.

“I went to drama school when I was fourteen,” said de Armas, clarifying that it was about four years of theater instruction. She auditioned for and got her first film, Una rosa de francia in 2006 while in the second year of school. “The teachers were not very happy, and they told me if I did the movie I was going to get kicked out of school.”

She did the movie, and the school required her to repeat the second year. “It was worth it,” concluded de Armas.

Fallon mentioned that he had heard de Armas had also hitch hiked to school at one point and prompted her to tell that story. The actress explained that hitch hiking is not dangerous in Cuba. “I mean, you just get there faster…”

Fallon joked that no one would pick him up if he attempted to hitch hike. “If we’re both on the street with our thumb out, they’re gonna pick you up and not me,” he said. “Well, I didn’t do the thumb thing,” de Armas clarified. “I’d just go to the stoplight so the cars have to stop.” She added: “You just go to the window: ‘Hey, can you take me to the next stoplight?'” As Fallon kept citing the possible dangers of this, de Armas said simply: “Everyone’s very used to it. It’s like free carpool.”

De Armas plays CIA agent Paloma in Cary Fukunaga’s No Time To Die, who is there “to assist Bond on his mission,” the actress explains. She is new to the job, having only had a three weeks training. “The funny thing is that I also had only three weeks training, so I think I just kept saying it so much that Cary was like, ‘Just say it. It’s fine.’ “

Prior to No Time To Die, de Armas worked on Blonde, a film about Marilyn Monroe. Agreeing with Fallon that it was a very opposite type of project, de Armas talked about how it actually took some getting used to when she moved from one set to another. “I did Marilyn, it was very intense, I finished shooting on a Friday, I got on a plane on a Saturday, and I started shooting Bond on Monday. So I just remember being on set like, my first scene and I kind of started whispering and Cary was like, “Mmm. No, we’re here now. You’re in this movie now.”

The 25th James Bond movie No Time To Die, which also stars Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Ben Wishaw, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch, opened to $23.3 million at the Friday box office in North America after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

View the full interview between Ana de Armas and Jimmy Fallon, below.