Ana de Armas Says Robert De Niro Surprised Her Dad in Cuba During ‘SNL’ Monologue

The 'Blonde' actress made her hosting debut on the comedy show, with musical guest Karol G.

Ana de Armas during her 'SNL' monologue
Ana de Armas said Robert De Niro is to thank for one of the best surprises her father has received.

During her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, the Cuban-born actress recalled working with the Raging Bull actor one day on set while filming her first movie in the U.S., Hands of Stone.

“He told me, ‘I may be going to Cuba soon. If I do, I’ll say hello to your family,'” she said. “He even asked me for their phone number.”

The Blonde star said she actually completely forgot to give the GoodFellas actor the number, but “then one day, out of the blue, I get a phone call from my dad.”

She explained to the SNL audience that her father was “hysterical” and that she asked what was wrong, but his answer what not what she was expecting. de Armas said her father told her, “Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work.”

She was shocked by his response but thought it was such a kind gesture from De Niro. She added, “I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many supportive actors.”

The Knives Out actress, who received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, made her SNL hosting debut Saturday night following what she called a “magical year.” She said her father would be “so proud of me and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage.”

Musical guest Karol G also made her SNL debut.

