‘Sex and the City’ Sequel ‘And Just Like That’ Adds Trio to Cast

HBO Max’s Sex and the City follow-up is expanding its cast.

Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman have joined the cast of And Just Like That, which is set to begin production in the summer. The three actresses join a cast headed by SATC stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Choudhury (Little Fires Everywhere, Homeland) will play Seema Patel, a self-made, powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker. Parker (Empire, Chicago PD) plays Lisa Todd Wexley, a documentarian and Park Avenue mother of three. Pittman (The Morning Show, Luke Cage) will play Dr. Nya Wallace, a brilliant and challenging professor at Columbia Law School.

“Everyone at And Just Like That is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family,” said executive producer Michael Patrick King. “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”

The trio joins a cast that also includes SATC veterans Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler and Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez, who’s playing the first nonbinary character in the Sex and the City world.

And Just Like That will pick up with Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the challenges of life and friendship in their 50s. The fourth lead of Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall, is not involved with the series after having clashed with Parker in the past. Sex and the City creator Darren Star also isn’t part of the new show.

King — who was showrunner for several years on SATC and wrote and directed both feature films based on the HBO series — executive produces And Just Like That with Sarah Jessica Parker, Nixon, Davis, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.

Choudhury is represented by Buchwald and Washington Square Films; Nicole Ari Parker by Gersh and Vault Entertainment; and Pittman by AMPR, TalentWorks and Hansen Jacobson.