Kim Cattrall to (Briefly) Reprise ‘Sex and the City’ Role on ‘And Just Like That’

And Just Like That, Samantha Jones is back.

Kim Cattrall will reprise her Sex and the City role in a brief appearance in And Just Like That’s second season. The SATC sequel, which Cattrall famously opted out of, is due to premiere June 22 on Max.

Cattrall will appear as Samantha in the season two finale, having filmed the top-secret cameo in March with limited crew and no interaction with her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon or Kristin Davis.

And Just Like that has explained Samantha’s absence by saying that she had moved to London following a fallout with Carrie (Parker), although the two eventually reconnect via text messages. In the first season finale, they made plans to meet up and talk through their estrangement.

Cattrall and Parker had a falling out after the former decided she didn’t want to be part of a third Sex and the City movie. Parker and And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King said during their And Just Like That season one media tour that they didn’t approach Cattrall about playing Samantha again; Cattrall told Variety last year that she wasn’t interested in revisiting the role. Parker also told THR’s Awards Chatter podcast that the And Just Like That team didn’t reach out to Cattrall because she had been so clear about moving on.

“We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Parker said. “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s someplace they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”

Cattrall earned five Emmy nominations for playing Samantha on Sex and the City. She currently plays the older version of Hilary Duff’s lead character in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father and stars in Netflix’s Glamorous, which debuts June 22 — the same day as And Just Like That.

The New York Post and Variety first reported on Cattrall’s cameo.