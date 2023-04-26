‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Reveals Aidan’s Return in First Trailer

Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That' season 2

And Just Like That… what’s old is new again.

The second season of the Sex and the City sequel series returns in June on Max, and the premiere announcement came with a revealing first-look trailer at what’s in store when Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) return.

In the footage below, Carrie reveals she’s been having “exit out of grief” sex and says life is too short not to try something new. And that’s when Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) appears on her doorstep.

“And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe not everything,” Carrie teases in voiceover as her former flame makes his anticipated return to the franchise.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Miranda’s romance with Sara Ramírez’s Che continues, and the trio is seen expanding their brunch reservation as Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman return as series regulars alongside Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

Michael Patrick King returns as executive producer with Parker, Nixon and Davis also executive producing.

Corbett’s return had been expected ever since paparazzi photos from set popped up online. Playing on the spoiler, Parker fanned the flame by sharing some of the photos to her Instagram. Time will tell what capacity Aidan plays in Carrie’s season two life, however, as the series is known for filming misdirect scenes to keep plot points a surprise. Corbett last appeared in the big-screen sequel, Sex and the City 2.

The first season of the sequel series pushed the story into new territory, as original star Kim Cattrall passed on returning as fan favorite Samantha Jones. Carrie early on in the season dealt with the shocking death of Chris Noth’s Big to set the tone of the nine-episode series, as Noth was accused of sexual harassment and assault offscreen. And beloved star Willie Garson died early on in filming from cancer, while his character, Stanford Blatch, remains alive in the show’s world after moving to Tokyo.

And Just Like That showrunner King explained the finale choices while awaiting the season two renewal, telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time, “I want to know more about all the new characters. I want lots more. We have no answers, but we have a lot of questions.”

Karen Pittman, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in And Just Like That… season two. Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Cynthia Nixon with Sara Ramírez in season two. Craig Blakenhorn/Max

Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis in season two. Craig Blakenhorn/Max

The iconic HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book by Candace Bushnell. And Just Like That is also executive produced by John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. And directors this season include King, Nixon, Ry Russo-Young and Rottenberg.