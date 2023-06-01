‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals How Aidan Comes Back Into Carrie’s Life

Carrie Bradshaw is moving on in the return of And Just Like That.

The official trailer for season two of the hit HBO sequel series to Sex and the City picks up more than one year after Big’s (Chris Noth) sudden death and sees Carrie focused on moving on. Not only has she realized how to use her kitchen (“Did you know stoves aren’t just for storage?” she asks), but she’s also dating and reaching out to the former flame that viewers have been waiting for.

Towards the end of the nearly two-minute first look (below), Carrie sends Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) an email. A closer look reveals the note reads: “Hey Stranger… Remember me? IF this is still your email, it’s me – Carrie. Was just thinking about you the other day… and I wondered how you were doing. So, how ya doing?” She ends the note by saying something to the effect of hoping to hear back.

It seems Aidan gets the message, as the next scene in the trailer features the former couple at a meal together. “Sitting here with you, it’s like 10 years just— (snaps),” Aidan tells Carrie as they laugh.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) relationship deepens with Sara Ramírez’s Che, as she begins to question if she has the full story from her partner. And Charlotte (Kristin Davis) provides comic relief as she balances motherhood with her career — and some shots at the bar.

Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman return as series regulars alongside Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

One thing there is no sign of is the highly anticipated Kim Cattrall cameo, following news that the estranged star of the mega-franchise will be briefly reprising her role as Samantha. After famously opting out of returning to the series, Cattrall will appear in the season two finale after filming a top-secret cameo with limited crew and no interaction with former co-stars Parker, Nixon or Davis.

Michael Patrick King returns as executive producer, along with Parker, Nixon and Davis also executive producing when And Just Like That kicks off its nine-episode season June 22 on HBO and Max.

The series is developed by Patrick King. Executive producers also include John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Nixon will also direct. HBO’s Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.