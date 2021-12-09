This Week in TV: ‘And Just Like That’ Debuts, ‘Succession’ and ‘The Voice’ End

A number of season finales are on tap for the next seven days, ranging from Succession to The Voice and The Masked Singer. A sequel series to Sex and the City and a number of holiday-related shows on the broadcast networks are also on their way in the week between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

More than a decade after the second Sex and the City film debuted, (most of) the show’s cast reunites for And Just Like That, a follow-up series that catches up with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they move through their 50s (Kim Cattrall’s Samantha is notably absent; she and Parker reportedly had a falling out).

Many of SATC‘s other familiar faces — including Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson — also return, and we can’t help but wonder: Will the new show be able to recapture the old magic? And Just Like That premieres Thursday on HBO Max with two episodes.

Also on streaming …

The final season of The Expanse premieres Friday on Prime Video, with episodes rolling out weekly. Animated series Crossing Swords opens its second season Friday on Hulu. SNL regular Kyle Mooney sends up kids cartoons of the ’80s and ’90s in Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Friday, Netflix). Netflix returns to the Tiger King well with The Doc Antle Story (Friday).

On broadcast …

Finales: Three of the biggest unscripted series on network TV end their seasons this week. The Voice crowns its 21st winner at 9 p.m. Tuesday on NBC, and Survivor (CBS) and The Masked Singer (Fox) both end their fall runs at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Also: Fox airs the Miss Universe competition at 7 p.m. Sunday. CBS gets into the holiday movie game with A Christmas Proposal (8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT Sunday). NBC debuts comedies American Auto (10 p.m. Monday) and Grand Crew (8 p.m. Tuesday) with some help from the Voice finale. Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip (8 p.m. Monday and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Fox) follows the celebrity chef around Europe; Fox also has a holiday edition of I Can See Your Voice at 8 p.m. Tuesday. NBC airs Christmas episodes of Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

On cable …

Finale: So Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is … ? And after that text that went to the wrong people, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is … ? Those are arguably the two biggest questions heading into the third season finale of Succession (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO), but the fates of Waystar Royco and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) relationship are also up in the air.

Also: A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday on TLC. HBO’s true crime miniseries The Murders at Starved Rock (9 p.m. Monday) examines an infamous 60-year-old case in Illinois.

In case you missed it …

Harlem, a comedy series from Girls Trip and Little writer Tracy Oliver, isn’t breaking a ton of new ground: The show “reliably adhere[s] to formulae refined by other sitcoms, old and new,” writes THR critic Lovia Gyarkye. What the series about four friends (Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Terrie Johnson) does offer, though, is well drawn characters and an affectionate portrayal of the sometimes messy relationships among four Black women in their 30s. “As Insecure comes to an end,” Gyarkye writes, “Harlem provides those of us not ready to let go with a slightly softer landing.” All 10 episodes are streaming on Prime Video.