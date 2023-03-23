Anderson Cooper to Host Sunday Primetime Series for CNN

Anderson Cooper at the 2022 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event in New York City.

CNN’s new Sunday lineup is coming into sharper focus.

The latest addition is big one: A weekly program to be anchored by Anderson Cooper. The program, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, will feature investigations, character-driven profiles, interviews and other long-form reporting.

The Whole Story will air on CNN Sunday nights at 8 p.m., beginning April 16. The program will leverage CNN’s global team of reporters and correspondents.

“Powered by CNN’s unmatched global journalism operation, The Whole Story goes behind the headlines, touching every continent and corner of the planet, as we bring our viewers into the heart of the essential stories of our time,” said CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht in a statement.

Licht first said he wanted to add a newsmagazine to CNN’s Sunday lineup at last year’s Warner Bros. Discovery upfront, citing a goal to give CNN’s journalists a primetime platform to tell their stories.

The new series isn’t exactly that (each episode will only have one long feature), but it is a new take for CNN’s weekly prime lineup.

Among the stories in the works are “What Happened to San Francisco?” from Sara Sidner, who will explore the political and social issues impacting the city; Erica Hill going behind the scenes of King Charles’ coronation; and an investigation from Pamela Brown into Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder scandal.

Susan Chun is executive producer of the series.

Cooper of course has for years pulled double duty as a primetime anchor for CNN, and as a correspondent for the Sunday CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes. The new program will not impact his duties for CBS, a source familiar with the matter said.