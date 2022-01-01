Anderson Cooper to Host Two Shows For CNN+, Including Parenting Program

Anderson Cooper is heading to CNN+.

CNN’s 8 pm anchor will host two shows for the cable news channel’s forthcoming streaming service. CNN revealed the news during its New Year’s Eve special, which Cooper hosted alongside Andy Cohen.

The streaming programs will be Parental Guidance, a new weekly show that will see Cooper consulting with experts and learning “how to navigate life as a working father and confront everyday parenting challenges from sleep schedules to screen time,” per CNN. The show, which will be available at CNN+’s launch, will also see Cooper taking questions from viewers to his experts.

Cooper welcomed his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, last year.

The other CNN+ show will be Anderson Cooper Full Circle, which debuted as a Facebook original in 2018 and shifted to CNN Digital the following year. That twice-weekly program will move to the streaming platform at launch as well.

CNN hasn’t set a launch date or price point for CNN+ just yet, and has slowly been ramping up programming plans. Kasie Hunt and Chris Wallace have joined the company as its most high-profile external hires, though internal talent like Cooper are expected to play a significant role as well.

In its initial announcement in July, CNN said that “interactive” fare would be among its offerings, though the specifics of that remain vague as well. Cooper turning to viewers for questions to ask parenting experts could be a clue as to what CNN has in mind.

CNN is pursuing a unique strategy in the battle for streaming news viewership, with a focus on a subscription offering built around news programming. The efforts from CBS, ABC and NBC are free and ad-supported, while Fox News’ Fox Nation service leans into a mix of opinion programming from the likes of Tucker Carlson, and entertainment fare like Cops.