First Look: Hasbro Unveils ‘Andor’ Black Series Ahead of Comic-Con

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
With Andor, the latest Star Wars series from Lucasfilm debuting at the end of summer, Hasbro and the show’s makers are unveiling the toys and collectibles surrounding the Disney+ show.
And that includes an entry or two from Hasbro’s popular Black Series line.
Diego Luna, who stars as the not-yet Rebel hero, gets his own action figure, paired with a droid in the toy and media company’s Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor & B2EMO.
The six-inch figure has multiple points of articulation and features the Black Series’ well-known attention to detail. It is due to hit stores fall 2022 and will retail for $55.99.
Hasbro will be showcasing the set, and a whole lot more of Star Wars, in-person at San Diego Comic-Con, which runs next week.
Andor is the prequel series to 2016 spinoff movie Star Wars: Rogue One, which was critically acclaimed and a box office hit. One of the movie’s characters was Andor, a Rebel intelligence officer. The 12-episode series, showrun by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, is set five years before that movie’s events and explores the character’s evolution from thief to revolutionary to hero. A second season is already in the works. Little is known about B2EMO, the droid, but it seems to be another colorful entry into Star Wars’ galaxy of different-shaped robots.
Heat Vision has a first-look of the set below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day