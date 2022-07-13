First Look: Hasbro Unveils ‘Andor’ Black Series Ahead of Comic-Con

With Andor, the latest Star Wars series from Lucasfilm debuting at the end of summer, Hasbro and the show’s makers are unveiling the toys and collectibles surrounding the Disney+ show.

And that includes an entry or two from Hasbro’s popular Black Series line.

Diego Luna, who stars as the not-yet Rebel hero, gets his own action figure, paired with a droid in the toy and media company’s Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor & B2EMO.

The six-inch figure has multiple points of articulation and features the Black Series’ well-known attention to detail. It is due to hit stores fall 2022 and will retail for $55.99.

Hasbro will be showcasing the set, and a whole lot more of Star Wars, in-person at San Diego Comic-Con, which runs next week.

Andor is the prequel series to 2016 spinoff movie Star Wars: Rogue One, which was critically acclaimed and a box office hit. One of the movie’s characters was Andor, a Rebel intelligence officer. The 12-episode series, showrun by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, is set five years before that movie’s events and explores the character’s evolution from thief to revolutionary to hero. A second season is already in the works. Little is known about B2EMO, the droid, but it seems to be another colorful entry into Star Wars’ galaxy of different-shaped robots.

Heat Vision has a first-look of the set below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CASSIAN ANDOR & B2EMO Courtesy of Hasbro

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CASSIAN ANDOR & B2EMO