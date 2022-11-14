‘Andor’ to Become First Disney+ Star Wars Show to Air on ABC

Disney is giving Andor an unprecedented cross-platform publicity push going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company is going to air the Star Wars drama’s first two episodes on ABC — along with FX, Freeform and Hulu. It marks the first time a Disney+ Star Wars series has run on the broadcast network. The move comes as the show’s first season finale is set to stream on Disney+.

Andor sees star Diego Luna reprising his Rogue One rebel fighter Cassian Andor. Many critics regard the show as the best Star Wars series yet, praising its grown-up tone, relatively complex morality and strong visual effects. But Andor has struggled to bring in as many viewers as predecessors such as The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan and its first half of the season has been criticized by some Star Wars fans as a slow burn. The cross-platform push suggests Disney has faith that the series has the potential to draw a bigger audience.

Andor‘s first two episodes will air on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 9 p.m., on FX Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m., on Freeform Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. and will be available on Hulu from Nov. 23 to Dec. 7. To watch the rest of the season, viewers will have to switch over to Disney+, where the finale airs Nov. 23.

Andor is “set five years before the events of Rogue One and focuses on Cassian and his journey toward becoming a rebel hero. The tale is set against the backdrop of a burgeoning rebellion against a ruthless Empire, where people and planets are drawn into a conflict that will have far-reaching effects across the galaxy.”