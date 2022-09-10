‘Andor’ Drops Final Trailer at D23

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy promised new reveals from the Star Wars galaxy during her D23 panel, and kicked things off with the final trailer for Andor. This series is gearing up for production on season two ahead of season one premiering Sept. 21.

Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, one of the key figures who helped steal the plans for the Death Star in the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Kennedy noted the series will be 24 episodes in all, describing it as a spy-thriller and praised showrunner Tony Gilroy, known for the Bourne franchise, for bringing his trademark “Bourne tension” to the proceedings..

Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw.

The cast joined Kennedy on stage to cheers, with Luna, O’Reilly, Arjona and Soller waving to fans. “It’s about an awakening of a revolutionary,” said Luna, who also spoke in Spanish to share a message to the Spanish-speaking Star Wars fans of the world. Soller teased having a villainous role, noting he plays a character you will “love to hate.”

Luna said being an executive producer on the show gave him more agency than an actor is usually afforded. Noted Luna: “As an actor, many times you’re just thrown into something that is already happening, but in this one, I had the chance to be there from beginning to end.”

Gilroy, who oversaw reshoots of Rogue One, is behind Andor, which takes place five years before the events of the $1 billion grossing 2016 film. Season two of Andor will cover the four remaining years leading up to Rogue One.

Luna recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the 12-episode season two will feel like separate movies, as it is divided into three-episode blocks covering a year of the story. Said the actor: “There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we’re allowed to evolve and transform.”

Andor is one of multiple Star Wars projects coming up, including Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian season three and The Acolyte, which recently cast Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae opposite Amandla Stenberg.