Andrea Bordeaux Says She “Was Fired” From ‘Run the World’ Over Vaccine Mandate

Andrea Bordeaux has denied reports that she willingly exited her role as Ella McFair on Run the World over a vaccine mandate ahead of season two, asserting that she was fired.

In a lengthy message shared to her Instagram account late Friday, Bordeaux addressed reports that she made the choice to leave the Starz series after she and the show’s studio, Lionsgate TV, were unsuccessful in coming to an agreement around accommodations to the production’s COVID protocols, which includes a full vaccination mandate for cast and crew working in Zone A.

It was also reported that her role would not be recast. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Starz for comment.

“Getting the opportunity to play Ella on #RunTheWorld was an absolute dream come true. I would have loved to continue to grow with this delightful character and having to come to terms with this sharp turn in my life, my dream, and career these past several weeks has been heartbreaking beyond words. I have so much love for the cast and crew of ‘Run The World’ and will miss them,” she began the message.

Bordeaux then denied that the reports of her exit, which was first reported by Deadline, were accurate in representing the nature of her departure after starring in the comedy series during its first season. In an Instagram caption for a screenshotted photo of the report of her exit, the actress wrote that “Despite what the article says, I did not opt to leave the series and Lionsgate made no efforts to find a workable solution. I was fired.”

After disputing that her concerns over the mandate and discussion of accommodations led to her willing departure, Bordeaux shared that it was a decision to stand in her convictions and honest a core belief.

“My heart is with all of the people around the world who feel that they are losing so much due to their choice to stand in their convictions and to honor their deepest core beliefs,” she wrote. ‘What I know for certain is that when you are leading with your heart and honoring the path that Spirit has laid out for you, nothing can be taken away that will not be returned 1000 fold. I surrender to that with profound Peace and Joy and I encourage you to do the same.”

She concludes her message by thank those who have “shown me Love and support” and encourages her followers to “like, share, and engage with this post so that it is not crushed by the algorithm.”

Run the World debuted its first season in May 2021 and is created, written and executive produced by Leigh Davenport. The half-hour comedy follows a loyal group of thirty-something Black women friends living and working in Harlem, and stars co-leads Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid, as well as Stephen Bishop and Tosin Morohunfola. The first season was showrun by Yvette Lee Bowser, with Rachelle Williams taking over the role for season two.