Inside The Hollywood Reporter’s Star-Studded Emmy Nominees Night Party With Andrew Garfield, Quinta Brunson and More

Nominees Night, co-hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA, toasted this year’s Emmy honorees with a star-studded celebration on Saturday night.

The event, held at a penthouse in West Hollywood, drew Emmy nominees Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Nicholas Braun (Succession), J. Smith Cameron (Succession), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Danny Strong (Dopesick), Arian Moayed (Succession and Inventing Anna), Himesh Patel (Station 11), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tom Verica (Inventing Anna) and Sheryl Lee Randolph (Abbott Elementary), among others. (See more photos here.)

From left: Rachel Zegler; Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford; Nicholas Braun; and Sheryl Lee Ralph and U.S. Senator Vincent J. Hughes Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images (4)

Nominees Night, which was sponsored by Heineken with Casamigos and FIJI water served, helped mark this year’s full return to Emmy celebrations since the start of the pandemic, with less than 48 hours to go until TV’s biggest night.

Inside the indoor-outdoor party, featuring 360-degree views of West Hollywood, Garfield held court, sharing a laugh (and expressing his Ted Lasso fandom) with Richardson and Jimoh, and words with Bradley Whitford, who also chatted with Succession stars Braun and Moayed. Einbinder played social butterfly as well, taking photos with Brunson (who later shared a hug with Byer) and Severance‘s Jen Tullock.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler made an appearance, sitting alongside Byer and Guillen, then later chatting with Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown. Her co-stars Ricci and Samantha Hanratty, who play different eras of the same character on the Showtime series, stopped for a photo together, as additional Yellowjacket Tawny Cypress arrived late in the evening, and squealed at the site of Ricci. Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter entered shortly after but not before Ritter got a chance to say hello to Garfield at the valet.

Tramell Tillman and Quinta Brunson Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Rachel Zegler and Jasmin Savoy Brown Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Shalhoub spent time with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-star Kevin Pollak and fellow Maisel duo Luke Kirby and Michael Zegen shared a drink on the patio, and Severance stars Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman made the rounds. In one of the night’s more unexpected interactions, Patton Oswalt chatted with Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry; on his way out, Braun told Oswalt that he was a big fan.

HBO’s Casey Bloys caught up with former colleague Michael Ellenberg, while Fox’s Charlie Collier shared conversations at the bar. There was a lot of chatter about who will win on Monday night, with heavy interest on what feels like a battle between Lynksey and Zendaya in the best drama actress category.

The evening featured a charcuterie spread and tray-passed appetizers. Steve Levitan, Abbi Jacobson, Patrick Fabian, Cristo Fernández, Poorna Jagannathan, Amy Landecker, Oswalt, Nasim Pedrad, director Adam Nee and Anna Camp were among the additional guests.

DJ Kiss spun tunes for the room all night long, with Thede breaking it down at the DJ stand to close out the evening.