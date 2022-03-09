Andrew Ross Sorkin to Host Series for NBC News Now Streaming Service

Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, who co-anchors the CNBC morning show Squawk Box, serves as a business columnist for The New York Times, and co-created the Showtime drama Billions, is adding another role to his resume: Streaming host.

Sorkin will produce and host a limited series for NBC News Now, the free streaming service of NBC News, the company said Wednesday. The series, which is still in development, “will take an intimate look at the people, trends, institutions and forces shaping our world,” per NBC.

NBC, like other news organizations, has made investing in streaming a top priority. The company said last summer that it would hire 200 roles tied to streaming, betting that consumers will over time migrate from broadcast TV to streaming video for their news consumption.

Among the programming already on the service is an evening newscast led by Tom Llamas, a Meet The Press spinoff anchored by Chuck Todd, and a program led by Hallie Jackson. The streaming service this week also secured international distribution in the U.K. through Virgin Media and Sky U.K.

“Andrew is one of the most respected interviewers in the nation. His renowned expertise on all-things business and policy as well as his extraordinary talent to tell compelling stories make him the perfect addition to NBC News Now’s expanding slate of original journalism,” said NBC News president Noah Oppenheim in a statement announcing Sorkin’s new program. “We’re excited to showcase his distinctive insight and reporting seen every morning on CNBC to our streaming platform that represents the best of NBC News.”

Sorkin’s new show also underscores how news streaming services are leaning on established names as they pursue marketshare. CBS News’ streaming service, which relaunched earlier this year, is using talent like Tony Dkoupil and Norah O’Donnell as it aims to stave off competition from NBC and ABC. CNN, meanwhile, has talent like Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper hosting programs for its forthcoming CNN+ service.