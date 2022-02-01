Angela Rye Joins ESPN as Special Correspondent

ESPN has hired political consultant and commentator Angela Rye as a special correspondent, the sports giant said Tuesday.

Rye, the CEO of political advocacy and social equity firm IMPACT Strategies, will “provide perspective on sports-related matters of race and culture and social justice issues,” ESPN says. Rye will also appear in studio and produce stories under the ESPN Black History Always banner.

“Sports plays a critical role in our culture, bringing joy to us all in the midst of unprecedented challenges,” Rye said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to give culturally relevant stories a voice on this iconic platform.”

Features in the works include a look at Jackie Robinson 75 years after he broke baseball’s color barrier, the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and the role athletes play in social justice movements.

Rye, who was previously a political commentator for CNN, and is a regular on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club, will continue to host her podcast On One with Angela Rye in addition to her ESPN work.

“Angela is one of the most talented and distinctive commentators of race and culture working today,” said David Roberts, ESPN senior vp for NBA & studio production, in a statement. Her strong connection and commitment to the Black community will serve this series of vitally important stories on African American athletes making history and a positive difference throughout the year. We are thrilled she decided to join the ESPN family and look forward to collaborating.”