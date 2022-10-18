MIPCOM: How Fremantle Plans to Hit $3B in Revenue Through Deals, Work With Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne

For a company still best-known for shiny-floor entertainment shows like American Idol, global production powerhouse Fremantle has come a long way.

When Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin and Group COO and CEO, Continental Europe Andrea Scrosati took the stage at international TV confab MIPCOM on Tuesday, it was as one of the biggest independent film producers in the world. Within two years, Fremantle has gone from producing around eight feature films to some 33 annually, including such recent festival award winners as Cannes Jury Award recipient The Eight Mountains and Bones and All, which took best director in Venice for helmer Luca Guadagnino.

At the same time, Fremantle has been on a buying spree, snatching up boutique production companies —including Ireland’s Element Pictures, producers of the BBC/Hulu series Normal People and the Joanna Hogg feature The Eternal Daughter starring Tilda Swinton; Bosch producer Fabel; Italian scripted producer Lux Vide (Leonardo); Australian-U.S. company Eureka Productions (Finding Magic Mike); and others.

Fremantle has also signed A-list talent to production agreements, inking a three-year international agreement with Angelina Jolie to produce a slate of films, TV series and documentaries, starting with her feature adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s international bestseller Without Blood, which has recently wrapped production in Italy; and greenlighting the docuseries Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, a co-production between Fremantle’s Naked Television and Delevingne’s Milkshake Productions, which has been jointly commissioned by Hulu and the BBC. The show, which Delevingne presented in MIPCOM on Tuesday, has sold to 92 territories worldwide, including to RTL in Germany, M6 in France, SBS in Australia and NHK in Japan, which has come aboard as co-producer.

But Fremantle is just getting started. The company’s parent, German media giant RTL Group, has set Fremantle the ambitious target of raising full-year revenue to €3 billion ($3 billion) by 2025. Last year, Fremantle booked €1.92 billion ($1.9 billion) in revenues, a new record.

“We are on track [to hit the revenue target],” said Mullin. “Last year was our largest revenue year and this year we will exceed even that,” noting that the group’s “priority areas” at the moment for growth are Latin America and India. When it comes to acquisitions, however, Mullin insisted Fremantle was not buying up companies just to inflate the bottom line.

“We are not ‘buying revenue.’ We are looking to grow,” said Mullin.

Media reports have linked Fremantle parent RTL Group as a possible buyer for U.K. production giant ITV Studios, which produces shows such as Love Island, but Mullin said she had no knowledge of it. “Honestly, we read it in the press (too).” ITV Studios has not officially been put up for sale and many doubt ITV would ever part with its lucrative production arm.

Scrosati said finding “the right cultural fit” between Fremantle and a production company was more important than the pure financial transaction involved.

“Frankly, I do not believe in financial transaction in this sector,” he said, “it is about creative vision.”

Added Mullin: “we look at businesses, creatives and companies that feel like a good fit, that feel complimentary to the type of content we are already producing.”

On the film side, Scrosati said financing has actually become easier for the kinds of movies Fremantle wants to do.

“We are not in Hollywood blockbuster movies, a movie we will produce will cost a maximum $25 million,” he said. “There’s risk involved in those movies, but the environment today gives you a lot of protection [because] there are lot of ways you can monetize those movie. in its first and second cycle…I think for financing the film ecosystem today is literally it’s a completely different world where it was three years ago. So you can go the traditional theatrical route and you can go direct to streamer, but what I find fascinating is actually doing hybrid solutions,” involving different release patterns on different platforms in different territories in the world.