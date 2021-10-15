Salma Hayek Explains Viral Angelina Jolie Cake-Smashing Video

On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Salma Hayek shared the story behind her Marvel Studios’ Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie smashing her face into a birthday cake in a video that went viral last month.



When host Jimmy Kimmel asked about her 55th birthday celebration last month, Hayek clarified, “There was no birthday party. All of those people were crashers. I said, ‘I don’t want a birthday party this year.’ I had to work all day. Twenty-five people, that I told them there is no birthday party, showed up anyway,” she said, referring to the bash documented in her September Instagram post.

In the video, a group of people are gathered around the actress chanting, “Mordida!” as Jolie pushes Hayek’s face into her birthday cake. Hayek told Kimmel that her friends assumed she would be sad spending her birthday without her husband and children. She said, “I was flying the next day because I had to work that day. Everybody felt sorry for my loneliness so they just showed up at my house.” Her agent had sent her a coconut cake, so Hayek shared it with her friends.

Hayek explained the meaning of “mordida” to Kimmel, saying, “After you blow the candles, you have to mordida. It means a bite. You have to bite the cake with your mouth, without your hands holding or anything. Then, there’s always one that comes and hits you and sticks your face inside the cake.”

She recalled Jolie being unfamiliar with the Mexican tradition: “We were starting, ‘Mordida!’ She’s like, ‘What’s happening?'” Hayek said Jolie initially protested doing the honors but then, “She got over [it].”

Kimmel wondered if fellow Eternals co-star Kumail Nanjiani, who joined her on Kimmel, was invited to the party. He jokingly replied, “No, I guess I was not one of their 25 people. I mordida’d myself to sleep at home.”

Watch the video below.