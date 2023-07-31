Sam Levinson, Questlove and More Pay Tribute to Angus Cloud: “The Spiritual Center of ‘Euphoria'”

Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to Angus Cloud, who passed away at 25.

The Euphoria star’s family announced the news in a statement on Monday, noting: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud rose to fame on the hit HBO series, which shined a light on his character Fez’s backstory in its second season. The lovable drug dealer served as an anchor for Zendaya’s Rue and her friends, including Lexi (Maude Apatow), who became the character’s love interest.

In addition to Euphoria, Cloud was recently cast in an untitled monster thriller from Universal. He also had roles in upcoming films Your Lucky Day and Freaky Tales.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Mason Shea Joyce, who plays a young Fez on Euphoria, also shared a remembrance of Cloud with The Hollywood Reporter: “Angus had a really sweet smile and generous soul. He was kind and supportive, never too busy for a quick chat or pep talk. It was an honor to play young Fezco.”

Others also posted tributes to Cloud.

“Please remember how loved you are,” Rachel Zegler wrote on Twitter. “This world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. there are reasons to stick around. and this world needs you. oh, angus. we celebrate you.”

“An incredible talent and gentlest of souls with the brightest of futures ahead of him,” Evan Ross Katz wrote on Instagram. “Rest easy, Angus.”

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️ — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023