Ann Ratray, Actor Who Became Coveted Drama Coach, Dies at 81

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Ann Ratray, a Broadway actor who later became a sought-after youth drama coach, has died.
Ratray died June 9 surrounded by family and friends at her New York home after a long illness, her husband of nearly 55 years, actor Peter Ratray, said Wednesday. She was 81.
Peter Ratray said he spent her final days reading her dozens of letters from the young actors she had mentored who could not visit her because of the pandemic, thanking her the spark and inspiration she gave them.
“She altered the course of so many lives,” Peter Ratray said.
Related Stories
Ann Willis Ratray was born in Cranston, Rhode Island, to a family with seven siblings that struggled financially. As Miss Rhode Island in 1958, she competed in the Miss America Pageant and won the “Miss Congeniality” award. She used the prize money to pay for schooling that would include New York’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
Her Broadway credits included 1964′s Mame with Angela Lansbury, and 1981′s revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Candida, with Joanne Woodward.
In 1990 she changed career paths when her son, Devin, was cast as Buzz, Macaulay Culkin’s bullying big brother, in Home Alone.
Serving as acting coach to her son, she found she had a knack for the job, and in the coming years would guide many young careers in New York.
Her students included Merritt Wever who won Emmys for Nurse Jackie and Godless, YaYa DaCosta of Chicago Med and Kaitlyn Nichol of black-ish.
Along with Peter, Devin and his older brother Luke, Ann Ratray is survived by her sister, Sue Zoglio, brothers David and Douglas Willis, and grandson Riley Ratray.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
The Flight Attendant
Zosia Mamet on How She and Kaley Cuoco Created a “Real Love Story” in ‘The Flight Attendant’
-
Awards
“Our Aim Is to Get at the Essence of the Truth”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Godfather of Harlem’s’ Forest Whitaker, Giancarlo Esposito, Co-Creators
-
-
-
Awards
“I Don’t Think You Can Overstate the Impact of That”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green