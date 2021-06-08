‘Titans’ Star Anna Diop Signs With M88 (Exclusive)

Titans star Anna Diop has signed with M88 for management, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The firm was launched last August by former WME partner Phillip Sun and MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King to represent artists from the “global new majority.”

The Senegal-born actress plays Kory Anders, also known as the superhero Starfire, on the DC Universe series, which will return for its third season this year on HBO Max. She was previously a series regular on Fox’s 24: Legacy and The CW’s The Messengers, and her credits also include Us, Netflix’s Message From the King and The Moment in film as well as Bosch, Greenleaf, Quantico, Touch and Lincoln Heights on television. She made her screen debut in 2006 with a recurring role on Everybody Hates Chris.

Diop continues to be represented by Jackoway Austen.