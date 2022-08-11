Lifetime Reacts to Anne Heche Crash, Provides Update on Her Movie

Lifetime, which is set to air a movie starring Anne Heche in September, said it is “deeply concerned” about the actress’ health following a car crash last week.

Heche stars in Girl in Room 13, playing a woman who goes on a relentless search for her daughter (Larissa Dias) after the young woman becomes a human trafficking victim. The movie is set to air in September on Lifetime.

“All of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for [Heche] and everyone affected” by the accident, Lifetime executive vp and head of programming Amy Winter told reporters Thursday during the network’s time in front of the Television Critics Association. Heche is in a coma and in critical condition, according to reports, after a car she was driving crashed into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.

Los Angeles police are investigating the incident but no charges have been filed.

“This project is important to Anne and to every one of us,” Winter said Thursday. “We all sought to make a film to shed light on this important issue.”

Girl in Room 13 director Elisabeth Rohm said the film is finished and that Heche gives a “phenomenal” performance in it. “We talked every day about our mission” is to portray the realities of trafficking accurately, she said.

The movie marks a return to Lifetime for Heche, who has starred in several films for the cabler: 2004’s Gracie’s Choice (for which she earned an Emmy nomination), 2006’s Fatal Desire and 2011’s Girl Fight.