Annecy: Aardman Shares New Details About ‘Robin Robin’

Aardman Animations–the UK-based studio behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep–presented a behind the scenes look and teaser trailer for its upcoming stop-motion animated musical holiday special, Robin Robin, Thursday during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The 30-minute program, which will debut Nov. 27 on Netflix, is the first original production to team Netflix with Aardman–whose work has won multiple Oscars for productions including Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, A Close Shave and The Wrong Trousers. This collaboration will continue with a sequel to Aardman’s Oscar-nominated feature Chicken Run and a Shaun the Sheep Christmas special.(Netflix recently handled the 2020 domestic release for Oscar nominated Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon).

The Annecy session was moderated by Aardman co-founder and creative director Peter Lord, who noted that Robin Robin has a style that’s “different from anything we’ve done at Aardman before.” Immediately evident is a departure from the clay puppets for which Aardman is widely known. Instead, Robin Robin‘s puppets are made of felt, which directors Dan Ojari and Mikey Please noted gave the characters a rich, colorful look and a textured, seasonal feel.

The story–which the directors wrote with Sam Morrison–follows a robin who is raised by a loving family of mice after her egg rolls into a dump. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent and Robin sets off on a heist to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse, but ends up discovering who she really is.

Leading the voice cast is Gillian Anderson, who plays the villain, Cat; and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), who plays Magpie, an obsessive collector of shiney ‘stuff’ who takes Robin under his ‘wing’, on the journey–and whose character was inspired by Grant’s Whithnail.

The filmmakers, joined by exec producer Sarah Cox, shared concept art and other images of the work in progress. Presenting Cat, a large Maine Coon-like feline, Please noted that The Crown‘s Anderson was “recording [Robin Robin] at the time she was recording Margaret Thatcher, so she really channeled some of the Iron Lady.”

Bronte Carmichael (Christopher Robin) provides the voice of Robin, “who thinks she is one of [the mice],” Ojari said. “One truth that runs through all families is sibling rivalry and competitiveness She is among that. That sort of fuels why she wants to prove that she can sneak.”

Please added that “Robin’s defining feature is she sings very loudly and that ruins the mice’s attempts to steal things, because they have to be very quiet and sneaky.”

Robin’s family includes the caring but cautious Dad Mouse (Adeel Akhtar) and Robin’s siblings: Pip, who “tells it like it is;” twins with the same name, Flynn and Flynn; and the youngest, Dink, “who loves moldy food and has such enthusiasm for the world.”