Annecy: Chris “Ludacris” Bridges Hopes His ‘Karma’s World’ Series Will “Leave a Long Lasting Impression on the Soul”

Karma’s World creator and exec producer Chris “Ludacris” Bridges offered a preview of his upcoming Netflix animated series, inspired by his role as a father and what he hopes will “leave a lasting impression” on kids and their families, during a Monday session of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Slated to drop on the streaming service this fall, Karma’s World follows 10-year-old Black girl Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper described as smart, resilient and deeply empathetic, and a girl who pours her soul into songwriting and wants to change the world with it.

Bridges noted that growing up, “There were certain shows that helped build on our confidence, that we looked to as a form of entertainment but also to brighten our entire lives up. That is exactly what I want Karma’s World to do for many children and many people in this new generation. I think it is going to be something that will have a long lasting impression on their soul.”

Bridges relates that the series incorporates hip-hop music, written to promote “emotional intelligence for children.” It’s inspired by how he wrote rap music with his eldest daughter, who is now 20, when she wanted to rap as a child. “You have to talk about things that go on in your life, the things she was going through at the time,” he advised. “The world is a big place, how to fit in and be self confident. Also of course about education and her aspirations and dreams.”

Brown Bag Films (Doc McStuffins) and its parent company 9 Story Media teamed with the filmmakers to produce the animation.

Speaking on the Annecy panel, head writer Halcyon Person related that the story is set in a diverse, fictional Brooklyn neighborhood, and the character designs include “the most beautiful Black hair texture I’ve ever seen on TV… and diversity of hair texture and diversity of skin tones to celebrate all types of characters.”

“We hope kids and families see themselves and an experience that is different from themselves, and that both will be moving and meaningful and powerful for them,” Person says of the story. “It’s truly authentic and it truly shows real stories and real situations. There are not always easy answers. Things are complicated, just like real life is. and it shows kids a road map and it models great behavior.” She adds that Karma is learning “deep empathy. … I hope that’s what kids and parents take away from this.”

Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris and Jennie Stace are exec producers.