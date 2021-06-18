Annie Ilonzeh to Star in NBC’s ‘Getaway’

Annie Ilonzeh is headed back to NBC.

The Chicago Fire alum has been tapped to topline the network’s drama pilot Getaway.

From The Blacklist exec producers John Davis and John Fox and writers JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland, Getaway follows a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that quickly descends into chaos after a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage. The small group of guests, led by a fearless female Army vet, will do everything they can to stay alive.

Ilonzeh will star as Tessa Carrillo, a physically tough Army medical vet who at 18 put her career dreams on hold after her parents died to take care of her younger sister, Grace. Although the siblings are now on different paths, with Grace marrying a political scion, Tessa is attending her wedding in the hopes she can relax and reconnect with her sister.

Bailey and Kirland (Castle, Medium, Arrow, Madam Secretary) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Davis and Fox. The pilot is from Universal Television.

Ilonzeh, repped by APA and Stride Management, is coming off her longtime role on Chicago Fire. She recently was cast in the upcoming spy thriller Agent Game and wrapped Don’t Fear. Her credits include All Eyez on Me, Empire, Arrow and Charlie’s Angels.

Getaway is among the pilots still in contention at NBC, which like other networks, is shifting to a year-round development model. Getaway is being eyed for midseason.