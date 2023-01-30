×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Doug Jones, Dana Delaney and Neil Druckmann Remember Annie Wersching: “A Beautiful Light and a Force”

The 'Star Trek: Picard,' 'Marvel's Runaways' and '24' star, as well as 'The Last of Us' voice actress, died on Sunday at 45 from cancer.

Annie Wersching
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Doug Jones, Dana Delaney and TK were among the Hollywood, gaming and entertainment industry paying tribute to the life and career of actress Annie Wersching.

Wersching died Sunday in Los Angeles at age 45 from cancer, her rep told The Hollywood Reporter. She was first diagnosed in 2020 and kept her condition private, leaving her death a shock to many of her friends and fellow artists in the Hollywood creative community.

The actress — who is survived by her husband, Stephen Full, and three children, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie — appeared in a number of roles on notable TV series, including Star Trek: Picard, 24, Timeless, Bosch, Marvel’s Runaways, General Hospital and The Vampire Diaries. She was a major voice actor in Naughty Dog’s hit video game The Last of Us.

Related Stories

Annie Wersching
TV

Annie Wersching, Actress in 'Bosch,' '24,' 'Runaways,' Dies at 45

Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us' on HBO
TV

'The Last of Us' Renewed for Season 2 by HBO as Premiere Hits 22M Viewers

Born in St. Louis, Wersching graduated in 1999 with a BFA in musical theatre and, upon graduation, began performing across the country on major states and festivals in Utah, Chicago and more before moving to Los Angeles in 2001. There she continued her run as a theater actress before landing her first TV appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise. She would return to the Trek universe with Paramount+’s Picard and serve as a frequent collaborator with creative team members behind 24, Castle and Supernatural.

“We lost a ray of sunshine today,” tweeted her Runaways co-star Ever Carradine.

Added Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog and executive producer on the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us: “Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Read below for more Hollywood tributes.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad