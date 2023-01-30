Doug Jones, Dana Delaney and Neil Druckmann Remember Annie Wersching: “A Beautiful Light and a Force”

- Share this article on Facebook
Doug Jones, Dana Delaney and TK were among the Hollywood, gaming and entertainment industry paying tribute to the life and career of actress Annie Wersching.
Wersching died Sunday in Los Angeles at age 45 from cancer, her rep told The Hollywood Reporter. She was first diagnosed in 2020 and kept her condition private, leaving her death a shock to many of her friends and fellow artists in the Hollywood creative community.
The actress — who is survived by her husband, Stephen Full, and three children, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie — appeared in a number of roles on notable TV series, including Star Trek: Picard, 24, Timeless, Bosch, Marvel’s Runaways, General Hospital and The Vampire Diaries. She was a major voice actor in Naughty Dog’s hit video game The Last of Us.
Born in St. Louis, Wersching graduated in 1999 with a BFA in musical theatre and, upon graduation, began performing across the country on major states and festivals in Utah, Chicago and more before moving to Los Angeles in 2001. There she continued her run as a theater actress before landing her first TV appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise. She would return to the Trek universe with Paramount+’s Picard and serve as a frequent collaborator with creative team members behind 24, Castle and Supernatural.
“We lost a ray of sunshine today,” tweeted her Runaways co-star Ever Carradine.
Added Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog and executive producer on the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us: “Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”
Read below for more Hollywood tributes.
