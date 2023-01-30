Doug Jones, Dana Delaney and Neil Druckmann Remember Annie Wersching: “A Beautiful Light and a Force”

Doug Jones, Dana Delaney and TK were among the Hollywood, gaming and entertainment industry paying tribute to the life and career of actress Annie Wersching.

Wersching died Sunday in Los Angeles at age 45 from cancer, her rep told The Hollywood Reporter. She was first diagnosed in 2020 and kept her condition private, leaving her death a shock to many of her friends and fellow artists in the Hollywood creative community.

The actress — who is survived by her husband, Stephen Full, and three children, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie — appeared in a number of roles on notable TV series, including Star Trek: Picard, 24, Timeless, Bosch, Marvel’s Runaways, General Hospital and The Vampire Diaries. She was a major voice actor in Naughty Dog’s hit video game The Last of Us.

Born in St. Louis, Wersching graduated in 1999 with a BFA in musical theatre and, upon graduation, began performing across the country on major states and festivals in Utah, Chicago and more before moving to Los Angeles in 2001. There she continued her run as a theater actress before landing her first TV appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise. She would return to the Trek universe with Paramount+’s Picard and serve as a frequent collaborator with creative team members behind 24, Castle and Supernatural.

“We lost a ray of sunshine today,” tweeted her Runaways co-star Ever Carradine.

Added Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog and executive producer on the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us: “Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Read below for more Hollywood tributes.

A true loss to our Trek family, and to television. May she rest in God’s peace.#RIP #AnnieWersching https://t.co/qyQvxwwOkc — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) January 29, 2023

I just heard about this. Losing a member of the Trek fam is always heartbreaking. All of my love & condolences to the friends and family of #AnnieWersching. https://t.co/31rdtXPfKi — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) January 29, 2023

We're heartbroken by the passing of Star Trek: Picard's Annie @Wersching. Her talent and charisma were undeniable and she will be deeply missed by the Star Trek family. — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) January 29, 2023

Heartbroken to hear of Annie Wersching’s passing. She was a beacon of light in every role she played — her work was some of the best I’ve seen in recent memory.



My condolences to her and her loved ones. — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) January 29, 2023

We lost a ray of sunshine today. Love you @Wersching https://t.co/jDIwW55nNA — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) January 29, 2023

Just the saddest news about Annie Wersching. She was a beautiful light & a FORCE. When we met, I thought she was a stunt woman, she was so scary good. It turned out she was just a phenomenal woman. Let's help honor her by supporting her young family. https://t.co/Itqe7DlGk0 pic.twitter.com/mKvJiR35Z6 — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 29, 2023

My dear, sweet friend Annie Wersching passed away this morning. Truly the most talented, funny, considerate actor, friend, human. Incredible Mom to three sweet boys. Please consider helping them out any way you can. Much love . 🤍https://t.co/uQh0OuJ8JM — Kevin Weisman (@kevinweisman) January 29, 2023

😔 I don’t even know what to say…https://t.co/eC0rgXDYoQ — DaJuan Johnson (@dajuanjohnson) January 29, 2023

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.



There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

We at Naughty Dog are deeply saddened to hear of Annie Wersching's passing. We keep her in our hearts and memories, and we hope that her family may find peace during this time.



If you would like to support her family, please consider donating: https://t.co/KsvecO0wPw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 29, 2023

Gutted to hear Annie Wersching passed. Her performances were amazing & she was spectacular as Tess in The Last of Us. Heartfelt condolences to her family & friends on their loss.



If you can, please consider supporting her family in this moment of griefhttps://t.co/1eKGWEGAjS — Arne Meyer (@arnemeyer) January 29, 2023

Damn. Stunned to hear of Annie Wersching's passing. The real deal. The OG Tess. Heartbreaking for those she left behind. https://t.co/nYY1U3KzIJ — Jeffrey Pierce (@pierce_jeffrey) January 29, 2023

So heartbroken to hear the devastating news about Annie Wersching. She made such an impact on all of us at Castle, turning her guest role into a tour de force. And such a kind and wonderful presence. Please support her family if you can. https://t.co/GmJnwdzOUF — Andrew W. Marlowe (@AndrewWMarlowe) January 29, 2023

A sad day today for the #Timeless family. @Wersching

may have played our villain, Emma, but was a real life hero to our show and to her family. I so admired her talent, her dedication, her passion. She will be so missed. https://t.co/11d6ICTx2Z — arikalisanne (@arikalisanne) January 29, 2023

The @TimelessSPTV family is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of @Wersching. As villainous as she was as Emma on the show, Annie was as generous, spirited and kind in real life. Our deepest sympathies go out to her husband Steve and their sons.https://t.co/Jn1ZH1YDEH — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) January 29, 2023

Joining the many expressing sorrow about Annie Wersching. She was lovely, even to those of us who met her briefly. We expressed joy together at the thought of being part of Trek for the rest of our lives — with no idea how short that would be. Sending love to all who loved her.🙏 — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) January 29, 2023

I just heard the heartbreaking news that Annie Wersching passed away. If you ever worked with her or caught one of her performances you know how special she was. This is a GoFundMe for her beautiful boys:



For Annie's Boys ❤️ Freddie, Ozzie and Archie

https://t.co/hjMh7XXZOR — Mickey Fisher (@MickeyFisher73) January 29, 2023

I didn’t know Annie Wersching but always admired her work and thought we should play sisters. My heart breaks for her family. Please donate if you can. https://t.co/sAzleE6RNg pic.twitter.com/qIJqAGAvpi — Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) January 29, 2023

Really saddened to hear of the passing of Annie Wersching. Worked on a few shows with her. She was always so kind and funny and friendly. I’m in total shock. Embrace the joy of the right now. — Stephan Fleet 🏳️‍🌈 (@stephanfleet) January 29, 2023

Saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching. I met her briefly on the set of “24” years ago. She was talented, sharp and very kind to me and everyone else on set. If you’re able to, please consider helping out her three children: https://t.co/n9gtyh629G — Assaf Cohen (@a55afcohen) January 29, 2023

This is heart breaking. https://t.co/fBZYbOZQHe — Jeff Russo (@jeffersonrusso) January 29, 2023

