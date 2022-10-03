‘Another Round’ Director Thomas Vinterberg’s Debut TV Drama ‘Families Like Ours’ Sets Cast as Production Starts

Families Like Ours, the debut TV drama from Thomas Vinterberg, has begun principal photography as well as formally announcing its cast, with several stars of his Oscar and BAFTA winning feature Another Round set to appear.

Nikolaj Lie Kaas (Brothers, The Killing, Riders of Justice) Paprika Steen (Festen, Open Hearts, The First Lady), Helene Reingaard Neumann (Another Round, Kursk, Borgen), Magnus Millang (Another Round, Kursk, The Commune), Esben Smed (Follow The Money, Held for Ransom, The Kindness of Strangers), Amaryllis April August in her acting debut, Albert Rudbek Lindhardt (Another Round, Riders of Justice), Thomas Bo Larsen (Another Round, The Hunt, Festen), Asta August (Burn All My Letters, The Pact, A Song for Martin) and David Dencik (No Time To Die, Chernobyl, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) will star in the six-part series, from Zentropa and which StudioCanal is co-producing and distributing.

Shooting will take place on location in Copenhagen, Sweden, The Czech Republic, France and Romania.

Families Like Ours is set in Denmark in summer, where everything seems normal but is about to be disrupted. After a flood slowly takes over the land, the country is gradually evacuated. People must bid farewell to what they love, what they know and to who they are. In the coming years, people disperse in all directions: only houses, schools and empty streets are left. Those who can afford it travel to good countries, while those who are less well-off have to use a government-funded program to move to more challenging places. Families, friends and loved ones will be separated; hatred and division will arise among some, while love and reconciliation will grow among others. In a flash, all property is worthless, all fortunes changed and luck favors only a few of the traveling population.

“We are incredibly proud to collaborate with Thomas Vinterberg on his first series, said StudioCanal’s executive vice president of global production Ron Halpern and executive managing director TV Francoise Guyonnet. “The scripts from Vinterberg and Bo Hr. Hansen approach this important story with such empathy, talent and vision while dealing with themes that will resonate significantly with audiences worldwide. It is inspiring to see such ambition realized as we look ahead to production with our partners and a cast which boasts a wealth of magnificent European talent.”

Zentropa Entertainments and TV 2 Denmark developed the series with support from the Danish Film Institute’s Public Service Fund and The Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union.

Producers Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing added: “Thomas Vinterberg’s new series, Families Like Ours, is in many ways an ambitious project that is close to our hearts. It is the story of what happens, when a country ceases to exist as a nation and its people is forced to leave behind all that they know and love. Flung into a world of uncertainty without a safety net. But it is also a tale of hope and of families starting over in new, foreign countries.”

StudioCanal’s executive vice president global sales and distribution Anne Cherel will oversee worldwide sales, with all rights available excluding France, Benelux and Scandinavia which will be handled by TrustNordisk, Germany and CEE.