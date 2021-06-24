Another ‘The Blacklist’ Shake-Up as Series Creator Exits NBC Drama

The Blacklist is losing another integral member of its team.

A day after female lead Megan Boone departed the series after an eight-season run, creator Jon Bokenkamp announced that he, too, would not be back for the NBC drama’s previously announced ninth season. NBC and producers Sony TV confirmed his departure.

“[I]t’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone and try something new,” Bokenkamp said in a heartfelt statement on Twitter. (Read it in full, below.)

Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath had together served as showrunners on all eight seasons of the procedural starring James Spader. Eisendrath will continue to serve as showrunner when season nine returns in the 2021-22 season.

The timing of Bokenkamp’s exit comes a day after The Blacklist said a formal farewell to female lead Megan Boone. As previously announced, Boone exited the series in the season eight finale when her character (spoiler alert) was killed off.

“These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same,” Boone posted on Instagram after the finale aired. The actress will remain in business with Sony TV with a producing deal at the studio.

The Blacklist is the third-longest-running scripted series on NBC, behind only Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Fire. The series is a reliable performer on Fridays.