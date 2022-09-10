Paul Rudd Teases “Bananas” ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Paul Rudd said that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to be different than his previous two Ant-Man.

“This thing is bananas. And it seems like a bit of an oxymoron that something so small — we’re the small heroes — could do something so huge,” said Rudd during Marvel’s D23 presentation Saturday. “This is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen from us.”

Rudd also gave credit to Jonathan Majors, the Marvel newcomer who first appeared in Loki as He Who Remains and plays the classic villain Kang in Quantumania.

“He’s incredible, and it throws this whole thing into such new territory,” said Rudd of Majors, whose Kang is set to be a major force in the MCU, if the title to 2025’s Avengers: Kang Dynasty is any indication.

There were cheers and applause from the audience upon seeing Majors as a menacing Kang the Conqueror in the exclusive look, in which Kang has trapped Scott’s daughter, Cassie, and in exchange offers Scott a deal to steal something back that Kang has lost. The Langs are trapped somewhere in The quantum realm in the footage.

Peyton Reed once again directs the new Ant-Man, with Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton starring. The film is due out Feb. 17, 2023.

The studio also teased Ironheart with exclusive footage only shown in the room. It revealed that magic and technology will be at odds in the Disney+ series, which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a brilliant teenage inventor who in the comics built a version of the Iron Man suit in her MIT dorm room. Riri will first appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler among the producers of Ironheart.

In The Heights star Anthony Ramos is also in the cast, as is Lyric Ross. Coogler brought out Ramos to discuss the project, which hails from Snowpiercer scribe Chinaka Hodge as head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing.