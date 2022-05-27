Anthony Anderson Exits ‘Law & Order’ After One-Season Return

Anthony Anderson is not returning to Law & Order for season 22, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The actor, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard on season 21, had a one-year deal and will not return for the next season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

NBC canceled Law & Order back in 2010 but revived the drama series with a 10-episode 21st season that finished airing last week. The show was picked up for season 22 earlier this month.

Appearing with Anderson in the most recent season were series mainstay Sam Waterston, as prosecutor Jack McCoy, and new castmembers Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi. It is unclear whether Waterston will be back next season.

Anderson’s character debuted on the Dick Wolf-created series in 2008 during season 18. His ABC sitcom Black-ish signed off in April after eight seasons.

The actor previously told People that he heard in the fall of 2021 about Law & Order’s return, and that he placed a call to Wolf to let him know his schedule would be freed up after Black-ish wrapped production in November. Anderson recalled, “And [Wolf] was like, ‘Anthony, you have no idea how happy this phone call makes me.'”